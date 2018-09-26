Meet the man who took care of New Zealand PM’s 3-month-old baby at UN when she delivered speech

United Nations, Sept 26: The UN General Assembly is a place where all serious matters take place. But on Tuesday, September 25, something unique happened on the international stage when New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern brought with her, her three-month-old daughter Neve Te Aroha during her speech. The baby was being taken care of by Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford when its mother delivered her speech.

Gayford is a fishing television presenter and takes primary care of his 38-year-old prime minister wife. He has accompanied Ardern and their daughter to take care of the child while the premier will be busy. He posted a photo of the baby on Twitter which has the caption "first baby" of New Zealand. He also revealed a small incident related to Neve's debut at the UN when a Japanese delegation entered during a nappy change.

Also Read | 42 weeks pregnant, New Zealand minister cycles to hospital to give birth to her first baby

"I wish I could have captured the startled look on a Japanese delegation inside UN yesterday who walked into a meeting room in the middle of a nappy change. Great yarn for her 21st (birthday)," he said on Twitter.

Gayford's home employment is something that caught a lot of headlines. He has become an example of sort in a country where stay-at-home dads has become a cultural phenomenon in the island-nation.

According to a report in UK-based Grazia Daily which spoke to 'First Bloke' Gayford, 40: "Around 3% of New Zealand men not in work listed 'looking after children' as their main activity last year, compared to 1.1% in the UK. Despite its macho beer and rugby culture, progressive change is rippling through the country."

Also Read | Go get your own flag, New Zealand tells Australia

"A few weeks ago, Clarke and Jacinda were invited into the dressing room of the All Blacks rugby team after they had won a treasured trophy against Australia. 'About three or four big, burly players came straight over and the first thing they wanted to talk to us about was their kids,' he (Clarke) says. 'Even their captain was getting so excited about his girls. It was really refreshing. I think the All Blacks are an extension of who we are and there's been a real change in the culture here. So, going in there, having those conversations, made me realise we're in a pretty cool place.'"