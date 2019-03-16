  • search
    New Zealand mass shooting: Trump says white nationalism not a widespread threat

    By PTI
    Washington, Mar 16: US President Donald Trump said he does not think the massacre of at least 49 people in New Zealand mosques shows that white nationalism is a growing problem in the world.

    US President Donald Trump. PTI file photo

    "I don't really. I think it's a small group of people," he told reporters in the Oval Office Friday. The attacks on the two Christchurch mosques left at least 49 people dead.

    The gunman - identified as an Australian white nationalist - apparently livestreamed the assault and published a manifesto online. The alleged killer appeared to have posted a lengthy manifesto earlier in which he claimed that white people were being overwhelmed and displaced by foreign cultures.

    In the document, filled with racist conspiracy theories, he referred to Trump as "a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose."

    Asked if he'd seen the manifesto, Trump said: "I did not see it." Earlier, he announced that he'd spoken with New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern about the "horrific" massacre of Muslim worshippers.

    PTI

    Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 11:23 [IST]
