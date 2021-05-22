Nepal Parliament dissolved: Fresh elections in November

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kathmandu, May 22: The Nepal Parliament has been dissolved by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari.

The President also ordered fresh polls in six months.

The decision was taken on the recommendation of the Cabinet headed by care-taker Prime Minister, K P Sharma Oli. The elections will take place between November 12 and 18, reports said.

The dissolution of Parliament comes after Oli's claim to form the government had to be dropped by the President based on Legal advise. Oli was appointed PM after the Opposition parties failed to put together a coalition and garner a majority.

A press statement issued by the Office of President said the parliament was dissolved and dates of midterm polls were announced in line with Article 76 (7) of the Constitution of Nepal.

The council of ministers has recommended conductingthe first phase of the poll on November 12 and the second phase on November 19.

Nepal's political crisis had taken a dramatic turn on Friday as embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and the Opposition parties staked separate claims for the formation of a new government by submitting letters of support from lawmakers to the President.

Prime Minister Oli had reached the President''s Office Shital Niwas and presented his list, a couple of minutes ahead of the Opposition leaders.

Story first published: Saturday, May 22, 2021, 8:18 [IST]