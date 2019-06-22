National Selfie Day 2019: Remembering the man who took the first selfie in the world in 1839

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washington, June 22: Taking a selfie has now become common thing wherever you are, from restaurants to beaches. Thanks to social media and the smartphone, June 21st selfie day is celebrated as a type of self-portrait that couldn't exist without the people.

The day encourages you to take creative selfies and share them on social media. However, when we hear the term 'selfies' it reminds us of the various selfies that went viral.

But, before that, Who took the first-ever selfie?

The first-ever 'selfie' was taken in 1839. While not termed as such then, the self-portrait was taken by Robert Cornelius, an amateur chemist and photography enthusiast, in Philadelphia.

National Selfie Day was actually celebrated on June 21, 2014. It was started by DJ Rick McNeely as a way to get people to enjoy taking selfies of themselves and to do it in a creative way.

But what about selfies in space?

On Twitter last year, NASA astronaut Edwin Buzz Aldrin, who famously became the second man to walk on the moon in July 1969, laid claim to a spaceflight first: taking the first selfie in space during the Gemini XII mission in 1966.

However, the word 'selfie' was only founded in 2002, when an Australian man, Nathan Hope, got drunk at his 21st birthday and posted a picture of his stitched lip with the caption "sorry about the focus, it was a selfie".

By 2013, the word was added to the Oxford Dictionary.

So, what are you waiting for? Take a selfie! Whenever life throws lemons at you, throw a cute selfie at it!