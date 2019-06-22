  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    National Selfie Day 2019: Remembering the man who took the first selfie in the world in 1839

    By
    |

    Washington, June 22: Taking a selfie has now become common thing wherever you are, from restaurants to beaches. Thanks to social media and the smartphone, June 21st selfie day is celebrated as a type of self-portrait that couldn't exist without the people.

    The day encourages you to take creative selfies and share them on social media. However, when we hear the term 'selfies' it reminds us of the various selfies that went viral.

    National Selfie Day 2019: Remembering the man who took the first selfie in the world in 1839
    Pic courtesy: NASA astronaut Edwin Buzz Aldrin

    But, before that, Who took the first-ever selfie?

    The first-ever 'selfie' was taken in 1839. While not termed as such then, the self-portrait was taken by Robert Cornelius, an amateur chemist and photography enthusiast, in Philadelphia.

    National Selfie Day was actually celebrated on June 21, 2014. It was started by DJ Rick McNeely as a way to get people to enjoy taking selfies of themselves and to do it in a creative way.

    But what about selfies in space?

    On Twitter last year, NASA astronaut Edwin Buzz Aldrin, who famously became the second man to walk on the moon in July 1969, laid claim to a spaceflight first: taking the first selfie in space during the Gemini XII mission in 1966.

    However, the word 'selfie' was only founded in 2002, when an Australian man, Nathan Hope, got drunk at his 21st birthday and posted a picture of his stitched lip with the caption "sorry about the focus, it was a selfie".

    By 2013, the word was added to the Oxford Dictionary.

    So, what are you waiting for? Take a selfie! Whenever life throws lemons at you, throw a cute selfie at it!

    More SELFIE News

    Read more about:

    selfie smartphone social media

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue