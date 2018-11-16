NASA's Juno probe sends back incredible photos of Jupiter’s swirling clouds

Jupiter looks like a delicious caramel latte:

The image captures a several bright-white ‘pop-up' clouds as well as an anticyclonic storm, known as a white oval, in Jupiter's dynamic North Temperate Belt. The image was taken on October 29 as the spacecraft performed its 16th close flyby of Jupiter.

Jupiter show off Van Gogh-like clouds:

At the time, Juno was about 7,000 kilometers from the planet's cloud tops, at a latitude of approximately 40 degrees north. Citizen scientists Gerald Eichstadt and Sean Doran used data from the spacecraft's JunoCam imager to create a colour-enhanced image of the planet's cloud, NASA said in a statement. JunoCam's raw images are available online for the public to peruse and process into image products.

Juno's principal goal is to understand the origin and evolution of Jupiter. Underneath its dense cloud cover, Jupiter safeguards secrets to the fundamental processes and conditions that governed our solar system during its formation. As the primary example of a giant planet in the solar system, Jupiter can also provide critical knowledge for understanding the planetary systems being discovered around other stars.

Also Read |NASA Juno spots volcano on Jupiter moon Io

With its suite of science instruments, Juno will investigate the existence of a solid planetary core, map Jupiter's intense magnetic field, measure the amount of water and ammonia in the deep atmosphere, and observe the planet's auroras. Data from Juno will help us understand how giant planets form and the role these titans played in putting together the rest of the solar system.

Mysterious 'creature' spotted in Jupiter's clouds:

Space enthusiasts have spotted what they claim is a mythical "creature" hidden in the swirls of Jupiter's cloud system.

Also Read |NASA captures these stunning images of colourful cloud belts of Jupiter

About NASA's Juno spacecraft:

Juno launched in August 2011 from Cape Canaveral, Florida, aboard an Atlas V 551 rocket, with the ambitious mission of finally seeing beneath the dense clouds covering Jupiter. On July 4, 2016, the spacecraft finally reached the giant planet's orbit. Currently, the probe is in a polar orbit around Jupiter.

(with PTI inputs)