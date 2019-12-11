Myanmar's Suu Kyi says no proof of 'genocidal intent' in Rohingya case

International

oi-PTI

By PTI

The Hague, Dec 11: Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi told the UN's top court on Wednesday that allegations that Myanmar had committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims were "misleading and incomplete".

NEWS AT 3 PM, DECEMBER 11th

"Regrettably The Gambia has placed before the court a misleading and incomplete picture of the situation in Rakhine state," Suu Kyi said of the case brought by the African state at the International Court of Justice.