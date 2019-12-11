  • search
    Myanmar's Suu Kyi says no proof of 'genocidal intent' in Rohingya case

    By PTI
    The Hague, Dec 11: Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi told the UN's top court on Wednesday that allegations that Myanmar had committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims were "misleading and incomplete".

      "Regrettably The Gambia has placed before the court a misleading and incomplete picture of the situation in Rakhine state," Suu Kyi said of the case brought by the African state at the International Court of Justice.

      Story first published: Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 15:33 [IST]
