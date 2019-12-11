For Quick Alerts
Myanmar's Suu Kyi says no proof of 'genocidal intent' in Rohingya case
The Hague, Dec 11: Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi told the UN's top court on Wednesday that allegations that Myanmar had committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims were "misleading and incomplete".
"Regrettably The Gambia has placed before the court a misleading and incomplete picture of the situation in Rakhine state," Suu Kyi said of the case brought by the African state at the International Court of Justice.