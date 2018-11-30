  • search

Mute boy climbs on stage of Pope Francis and plays around; leaves pontiff delighted

By
    Vatican City, Nov 30: It's not always that we see a religious leader amid an ambience of smile and lightness for the occasions they are identified with are solemn mostly. But when a child interrupts, even the religious leader can't help to keep away the delight.

    Something similar happened recently when Pope Francis was attending an audience in Vatican on Wednesday, November 28. A five-year-old Argentinian kid got rid of his mother's clutches and climbed the stage on which the pontiff was seated to play around. Though his act left the mother embarrassed and she apologised to the Pope and told him that his son was autistic, as per the Italian media, the latter did not have any problem with it. The pontiff told the audience at his weekly meeting that the kid was mute but he knew how to express himself. Pope Francis himself is also an Argentina-born.

    The pope also said that the boy is "free in an unruly way but free".

    As the boy got onto the stage with his mother trying to bring him to discipline, the pope asked her to let him be. He said: "Let us ask for the grace for this child to speak," inviting a thunderous applause from 7,000 or so people present on the occasion.

    Story first published: Friday, November 30, 2018, 15:41 [IST]
