Musk to release 'Twitter files' on free speech suppression; What else did he say?

Elon Musk, who has been advocating free speech since floating his Twitter takeover plan, in his latest tweet said that if free speech is lost, tyranny is all that lies ahead.

New York, Nov 29: Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who recently bought Twitter because he felt the microblogging platform does not promote free speech, on Tuesday in his latest tweet has reiterated his commitment to free speech as a 'battle for the future generation', saying if that was lost, then tyranny would make its way.

Taking to micro-blogging site, the wealthiest person on earth said, ''This is a battle for the future of civilization. If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead.''

This is a battle for the future of civilization. If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2022

''The Twitter Files on free speech suppression soon to be published on Twitter itself. The public deserves to know what really happened ...,'' Musk wrote.

The Twitter Files on free speech suppression soon to be published on Twitter itself. The public deserves to know what really happened … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Earlier, the Tesla boss had claimed that Apple has threatened to ban Twitter from its app store without providing any explanation.

Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

In a series of tweets, Musk accused Apple of hating free speech. ''Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?'' he wrote.

Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Musk then tagged Apple chief Tim Cook, asking him "What's going on here?"

What’s going on here @tim_cook? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

He then retweeted a 1984 novel parody video with a caption 'Accurate'. Check out the tweet here:

However, it remains unconfirmed as to why Apple is allegedly threatening to withhold Twitter from the App Store.

It may be recalled that Musk said by free speech, he meant that which matches the law.

"The extreme antibody reaction from those who fear free speech says it all. By "free speech", I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law, he said hinting that his earlier tweets on free speech led to 'extreme antibody reaction' from those who fear free speech.

''If people want less free speech, they will ask the government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people," he wrote on his Twitter feed.

Musk's Twitter will not go against the law of the land to promote free speech. It will respect what people want and if people want less free speech and their government has laws to that effect, Elon Musk's Twitter will not go beyond the law.

It should be noted that 'free speech' and 'censorship' rules are different in each country.

In the United States, the first amendment protects freedom of speech and the press. In India, while Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution ensures freedom of speech and expression the first amendment ensures 'reasonable restrictions' on the same.

For the unversed, Musk had acquired Twitter last week in culmination of a USD 44 billion deal. The deal was, however, mired in controversy for several months, before the final takeover happened.

Recently, Musk announced that there will be 3 check marks from now on- Gold (companies), Grey (governments) and also the Blue (individuals, celebrities or not), to identify different kinds of users on the social media platform. He also called it to be a 'painful, but necessary' measure.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 13:00 [IST]