Multiple stabbings reported in UK's Birmingham; 'major incident,' say Cops

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Birmingham, Sep 06: Several people were reportedly stabbed at Birmingham city centre in the United Kingdom on Sunday.

West Midlands Police said officers were called to reports of a stabbing shortly after midnight on Sunday. That was soon followed by reports of other stabbings in the area.

"We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious," the force said.

''At approx 12:30 am today we were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city centre, England. A number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after. People injured but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious,' West Midlands Police said in a statement.

''All emergency services are working together at the scene, and making sure that those who are injured receive medical care,'' the statement further read.