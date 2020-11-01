YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Multiple people injured in stabbing incident in Canada's Quebec city, suspect arrested

    By
    |

    Quebec, Nov 01: Police in Quebec City arrested a suspected man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who has left "multiple victims."

    Multiple people injured in stabbing incident in Canadas Quebec city, suspect arrested

    Police said late Saturday that the attacks happened near the provincial legislature on Halloween. Police are asking those in the area to stay indoors.

    There's no word on how many people were hurt, the severity of their injuries or on a possible motive for the attacks.

    More CANADA News

    Read more about:

    canada

    Story first published: Sunday, November 1, 2020, 12:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 1, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X