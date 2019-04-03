  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Morocco: 8 dead in road crash

    By PTI
    |

    Rabat, Apr 3: Eight people were killed and 30 others injured in a road crash on Wednesday in northwestern Morocco, authorities in the North African country said.

    The accident happened when a truck collided with a car carrying farm workers near the coastal town of Moulay Bousselham, officials from the area said in statements carried by the kingdom's MAP news agency.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The injured were taken to nearby hospitals and an investigation was opened to "clarify the circumstances of this accident", MAP added.

    [Seven die in road accident in Telangana]

    The kingdom is pushing a national road safety strategy aimed at halving the number of traffic accidents by 2026.

    Some 3,500 people are killed each year in road accidents across Morocco, a country of 35 million people.

    PTI

    More ROAD ACCIDENT News

    Read more about:

    road accident morocco

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue