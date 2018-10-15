India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Modi, Xi Jinping to meet in Argentina

By
    Beijing, Oct 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of China Xi Jinping will meet in Argentina this November, said Chinese ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui, at the inauguration of 1st Joint India-China Training Programme for Afghan Diplomats.

    PM Modi and President of China Xi Jinping. PTI file photo

    The two world leaders will meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit, Chinese ambassador Luo Zhaohui said at the inauguration of the first Joint India-China Training Programme for Afghan diplomats.

    Chinese ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui, said, "China's state counsellor and Foreign Minister will visit India in December to launch first India-China high-level people to people exchanges mechanism."

    Argentina is hosting the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires. It will be the fourth meeting between the two leaders this year.

