Modi, Xi Jinping to meet in Argentina

Beijing, Oct 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of China Xi Jinping will meet in Argentina this November, said Chinese ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui, at the inauguration of 1st Joint India-China Training Programme for Afghan Diplomats.

Chinese ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui, said, "China's state counsellor and Foreign Minister will visit India in December to launch first India-China high-level people to people exchanges mechanism."

Argentina is hosting the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires. It will be the fourth meeting between the two leaders this year.