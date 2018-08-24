Rahul equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood, attacks Modi in London address

London, Aug 24: Congress President Rahul Gandh on Friday equated Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh with the Muslim Brotherhood and held RSS responsible for dilution of institutional autonomy in India.

Speaking at the International Institute of Strategic Studies in LondonRahul Gandhi said that RSS is trying to change India's nature unlike any other political party in the country.

"RSS is trying to change the nature of India. Other parties haven't tried to capture India's institutions. RSS's idea is similar to the idea of Muslim Brotherhood in the Arab world," said Rahul.

Continuing his attack on demonetisation, Gandhi said that the idea came from RSS. "The idea of demonetisation came directly from RSS, bypassed the Finance Minister & RBI, and was planted in Prime Minister's head".

Attacking government over foreign policy, Gandhi said "there is no deeply thought out strategy by Narendra Modi when it comes to Pakistan." It's very difficult to converse with Pakistan because there is no one institution that holds supremacy. So we wait until they come to form a cohesive structure.

Claiming that Chinese are still in Doklam, Rahul said that Prime Minister Modi could have stopped Doklam. "Doklam is not an isolated issue. It was a part of a sequence of events, it was a process. Prime Minister is episodic. He views Doklam as an event. If he was carefully watching the process, he could've stopped it," Gandhi said.

In a swipe at Modi over alleged centralisation of power, the Congress president said that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is busy in just issuing visas and that she has no say in deciding the foreign policy of the country. He said that Swaraj can do more than just visas but the Ministry has failed on almost all fronts.

"By breaking the monopoly of MEA and by making it more accessible to other elements of society a modern MEA can be formed. The Foreign Minister of India spends a massive amount of time in just making visas," he said.

His speech in London comes a day after he addressed the Indian Overseas Congress in Berlin, where he attacked the BJP and the RSS, accusing them of spreading hatred in India. Gandhi was in Germany for two days before he reached London on Friday, 24 August.