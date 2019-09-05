  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Modi in Russia: PM meets his Malaysian counterpart, raises issue of Zakir Naik's extradition

    By Vishal S
    |

    Vladivostok, Sep 5: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of Zakir Naik's extradition during his meeting with his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir bin Mohamad in Vladivostok, Russia.

    PM Modi met Mahathir bin Mohamad on the sidelines of the fifth meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) held here in the Russian Far East Region.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday meet his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir bin Mohamad
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday meet his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir bin Mohamad

    "Both the parties have decided that our officials will stay in contact regarding the matter and it is an important issue for us," Gokhale said.

    The two leaders also discussed ways to diversify the bilateral ties to benefit people in both the countries.

    "Meetings continue in Vladivostok. Prime Ministers @chedetofficial and Narendra Modi discuss ways to diversify India-Malaysia cooperation for the benefit of people in both countries. Strengthening ties with an important ASEAN partner," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

    "PM Narendra Modi met with Malaysian PM @chedetofficial on the margins of EEF2019 in Vladivostok. Discussions focused on the multiple layers of India - Malaysian bilateral relationship," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

    [India, Russia sign agreements, PM Modi lauds unprecedented ties]

    Modi arrived in Russia on Wednesday to participate in the 20th India-Russia annual summit and the EEF. On his arrival, Modi received a guard of honour at Vladivostok International Airport.

    The forum focuses on development of business and investment opportunities in the Russian Far East Region, and presents enormous potential for developing close and mutually beneficial cooperation between India and Russia in the region. The EEF is being held in Russia's Far East port city of Vladivostok on September 4-6.

    Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, briefing reporters on Prime Minister Modi's visit to Russia in New Delhi last week said that expanding cooperation in the hydrocarbons sector will be a major focus area during his trip to Vladivostok.

    "The prime minister has said it on a number of times that we need to bring the relationship with Russia beyond civil nuclear and defence cooperation into other areas of the economy," he had said.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi malaysia russia

    Story first published: Thursday, September 5, 2019, 9:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue