    Modi conferred with Maldives highest honour

    Male, June 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with the Maldives' highest honour "Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen" during his two-day state visit to the country. The prestigious award was presented to Modi by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih during a ceremony here.

    "The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen" is the Maldives' highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries, Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid said on Twitter.

    PM Modi thanked Maldives for honouring him with 'Nishan Izzuddeen' today. "It is not just an honour conferred upon me, but it is respect given to the friendship and relations between our two countries," he says.

    People of both nations want stability and development, he says. "India has always stood by Maldives."

    By issuing RuPay Card in Maldives, there will be an increase in the number of Indian tourists in Maldives, PM Modi says. "We will soon take measures in this direction. Also, there have been discussions over making the defense services stronger in Maldives."

    The two-day state visit of Prime Minister Modi is aimed at further cementing ties with the Indian Ocean archipelago.

    Modi in Maldives: PM given ceremonial welcome, holds delegation-level talks with President Solih

    President Solih and Modi exchanged plasantaries upon the prime minister's arrival at Republic Square where he was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

    Earlier, Prime Minister Modi and President Solih held delegation-level talks as the two countries signed a slew of agreements to strengthen bilateral ties in a number of key areas including defence.

