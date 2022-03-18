Mob vandalises Dhaka’s ISKCON temple, injure 3 devotees

YouTube
    Dhaka, Mar 18: A mob of over 200 people vandalised the ISKCON Radhakanta temple in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka.

    "Last evening when devotees were preparing for Gaura Purnima celebration, a mob of 200 people entered premises of Shri Radhakanta Temple, Dhaka and attacked them, 3 of them were injured in scuffle. Fortunately, they called Police and were able to drive away miscreants," said VP, ISKCON Kolkata.

    "These attacks are a matter of grave concern. We request the Bangladesh government to take stringent action and provide security to Hindu minorities in the country," he added.

