Over 100 killed in Algerian military plane crash near capital: Report

An Algerian aircraft transporting dozens of troops and equipment went down near an airport at Boufarik less than 20 miles from the capital Algiers. The crash has reportedly left more than 100 people dead. An image posted on an Algerian website show a huge plume of black smoke billowing from an area near the runway.

The crash reportedly occurred in Boufarik, a town in Blida Province, approximately 30 km from the capital, according to media reports.

The Algerie Presse service agency said the Iliouchine-type plane was headed for Bechar in south-western Algeria.

As many as 14 ambulances and ten fire engines were deployed at the incident and dozens of bodies were pulled from the wreckage, according to local reports. However, there was no immediate word on casualties.

In 2014, a military plane crashed near eastern Algeria that left at least 77 others dead.The plane crashed in Mount Fertas, which is about 500 kilometers (310 miles) east of Algeris, according to APS.

