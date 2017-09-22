Meet Frida, the dog who has saved dozens of lives after Mexico earthquake

The six-year old Labrador retriever named Frida has saved 52 people during her career in multiple natural disasters. She was deployed at disasters across Central and North America, participating in rescue missions in Haiti, Ecuador and Honduras.

Ella es #Frida, pertenece a la @SEMAR_mx y ha ayudado a salvar 52 vidas en distintos desastres naturales a nivel nacional e internacional. pic.twitter.com/iLy87aCRFX — Presidencia México (@PresidenciaMX) September 13, 2017

Frida is a veteran first-responder. She is a part of military unit that has been deployed to multiple disasters.

Her bravery and resourcefulness has even earned the praise of Mexico's president, Enrique Pena Nieto, who took to Twitter to praise the labrador.

On September 19, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 shook Mexico City and surrounding states killing at least 273 people.

Others are still buried under the rubble and their hopes of survival rest on rescue dogs like Frida.

OneIndia News