Mumbai: Groom in two minds on whether to skip his wedding, does next best thing on ‘Save Aarey’ campaign

Massive protest outside temple in England's Smethwick

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

London, Sep 21: A group of men, allegedly belonging to the Muslim community, were seen marching towards the Durga Bhawan Hindu Centre on Spon Lane in England's Smethwick. Many were heard raising slogans along the lines of 'Allahu Akbar'.

According to a report in Birmingham World, a social media account called Apna Muslims had called for a "peaceful protest" outside the Durga Bhawan temple on Tuesday.

Leicester city in the United Kingdom has seen an escalation of scuffles gradually brewed into communal tension leading to the arrest of 47 people so far, British media outlets have reported. The unrest first began after the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match of August 28. There were also reports that a Hindu temple in the city was vandalised and a saffron flag outside it was pulled down by unidentified persons. The latest episode has led to community leaders and police calling for calm.

BREAK: Around 200 people, mainly Muslims, have arrived outside the Durga Bhawan Hindu Centre in Smethwick, West Mids - one bottle has been thrown although the situation has calmed slightly for now. There is a growing police presence @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/uLzKrsiqVi — Dan Whitehead (@danwnews) September 20, 2022

Leaders of the Hindu and Muslim communities presented a united front on Tuesday as they appealed for harmony in the wake of violent clashes following an India-Pakistan cricket match, which has led to 47 arrests.

Tense standoff with the police as Muslims crossed the road and approached the Durga Bhawan Hindu Temple in Birmingham. #Hindutva #Birmingham #Leicester pic.twitter.com/Ke4XOsmdWp — Roshan M Salih (@RmSalih) September 20, 2022

Pradyumna Das, President of the city's ISKCON Temple, read out a statement joined by community leaders outside a mosque in the city to express "sadness" over the violence which escalated over the weekend. The community leaders demanded that the "inciters of hatred" leave Leicester alone and called for an immediate cessation of provocation and violence, both in thought and behaviour.

This is a peaceful protest?!



A mob of 400+ outside a Hindu temple in Birmingham & they want us to believe Muslims are the victims !#HindusUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/QvxOXJ12Xd — 🦋Anjna🦋🇮🇳 (@SaffronQueen_) September 20, 2022

"Our message to anyone that sows disharmony between us is clear: we will not let you succeed. We ask all to respect the sanctity of religious places, both mosques and mandirs alike - whether provocation with loud music, flag bearing, derogatory chants or physical attacks against the fabric of worship. This is not acceptable nor upheld by our faiths," the statement said.

"We are a strong family, we will work together to resolve whatever concern may arise - we do not need to call up any assistance from outside our city. Leicester has no place for any foreign extremist ideology that causes division," he said, highlighting that Hindus and Muslims have lived "harmoniously" in the city for over half a century.

It came as police patrols continued in the city as the Indian High Commission in London issued a strongly worded statement condemning the violence against the Indian community and called for protection for those affected.

What a few from India could learn from the anti-hijab protest in Iran

There were social media videos circulating showing a temple flag being ripped out and glass bottles being hurled. The Indian High Commission said in its statement on Monday: "We strongly condemn the violence perpetrated against the Indian community in Leicester and vandalisation of premises and symbols of Hindu religion. "We have strongly taken up this matter with the UK authorities and have sought immediate action against those involved in these attacks. We call on the authorities to provide protection to the affected people."

Leicester, in the East Midlands region of England, is known as the city with a large chunk of population of South Asian descent. The city's Belgrave Road is famous as the Golden Mile, packed with Indian-origin jewellery, food and other businesses, and also a statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 9:04 [IST]