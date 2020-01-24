  • search
Trending Coronavirus Republic Day Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Massive explosion at Houston building shakes city, scatters debris

    By PTI
    |

    Houston, Jan 24: A large explosion at a building in Houston early Friday was felt for miles (kilometers) away and left rubble scattered in the area.

    Image source: Twitter
    Image source: Twitter

    The explosion shook other buildings about 4:30 a.m., with reports on Twitter of a boom felt across the city.

    Houston police tweeted that they were responding to the explosion and officers were blocking off streets in the area.

    There was no immediate confirmation from authorities of injuries, but KTRK-TV interviewed a man who said he saw a bloodied man walking around afterward.

    A fire burned following the explosion, and a firefighter asked a TV reporter to move away because of potential hazards.

    More HOUSTON News

    Read more about:

    houston explosion

    Story first published: Friday, January 24, 2020, 19:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 24, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X