Many suspects identified, we invite other countries in investigations: Sri Lanka PM

International

oi-Vikas SV

Colombo, Apr 23: Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday briefed the media about the developments in the investigations into the terror attacks that rocked the island nation on Easter Sunday, killing 310 people.

"Many of them who were involved have been identified, some more yet to be identified. Few of the suspects are on the run," he said.

Wickremesinghe earlier told parliament that investigators were looking into foreign links, a day after investigative agencies said that an "international network" may have helped the local outfits.

"It could be possible that these blasts were in retaliation of Christchurch attacks, but are unsure. We have details that the suspects went abroad. We are checking those details..There is foreign involvement. It seems the suspects traveled abroad and came back. We welcome other countries in investigations as their nationals have been killed," he said.

A series of eight coordinated blasts ripped through three churches and three high-end hotels frequented by tourists and left 500 people injured in the country's deadliest violence since the devastating civil war ended in 2009.

"Investigators are getting progress in the case. We got info from Cairo that ISIS is involved in the recent blasts. Most of the nationals killed have been identified," Wickremesinghe said today.