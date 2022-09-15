At age 73, Charles takes the throne as king after lifetime of preparation

Camilla is now UK's Queen, but without the powers

Man, who correctly foretold Queen's death, predicts King Charles's death date

oi-Madhuri Adnal

London, Sep 15: The Queen of England Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 this year. Her sudden demise came as a shock for the rest of the world, but not for this Twitter user who reportedly predicted the date of her death months ago. The tweet went viral soon after the prediction came true and the Britain monarch passed away on the predicted day.

The same Twitter user with a username @logan_smith526 also shared the exact date of King Charles III, the present King of the United Kingdom. The tweet informed that March 28, 2026 will be the last day for the present monarch of the UK, reported UK-based Daily Star.

Charles III is officially the 'King' now; Watch Britain's historic Royal ceremony

According to the tabloid, the account is now private and only "approved followers" can view his tweets.

Smith had reportedly tweeted back in July that Queen Elizabeth would die on September 8, 2022, which ended up being right. Since then, post started gaining a lot of attention on various social media platforms.

However, that hasn't stopped the screenshots of his post from going viral on social media.

Netizens wanted to know who Logan was and how he got the first date right. One Twitter user asked: "Who is this person @Logan_Smith526 who predicted the Queen's sad demise?"

Who is this person @Logan_Smith526 who predicted the Queen's sad demise? pic.twitter.com/BjTEodEnaM — srpai (@RadhakrishnaPai) September 8, 2022

Another user has warned Logan. "RIP to logan I know the British are coming for him," wrote the user.

King Charles pays tribute to his mother: 'A life well lived'

Another user wrote, "This is legit. Posted from someone I'm following on gab. In July, LoganSmith tweeted that the Queen dies on Sep 8, 2022, and that Charles dies on Mar 28, 2026. The tweet is archived and Twitter deleted the account."

This is legit. Posted from someone I'm following on gab. In July, LoganSmith tweeted that the Queen dies on Sep 8, 2022, and that Charles dies on Mar 28, 2026. The tweet is archived and twitter deleted the account.https://t.co/WyNwgdG1f8 pic.twitter.com/LnvKV1AWZS — EXTREME Ultra MAGA AuntieX 🇺🇸 (@annietul0) September 9, 2022

This is how others reacted:

Logan smith is the most wanted man in all of uk rn pic.twitter.com/SZo29DiYqO — Naha (@nchc_) September 8, 2022

need someone to confirm if the Logan Smith tweet was actually photoshopped or not bc I have a long list of things I need him to predict — Lucy (@elce167) September 8, 2022

Charles, the eldest of the Queen and Prince Phillip's four children, is the longest surviving heir to the throne. Aged 73, he has been heir to the throne since the age of three. He was also the first heir to the throne to attend his mother's coronation.

Story first published: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 17:35 [IST]