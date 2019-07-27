  • search
    Man surprises his shopoholic wife with birthday cake shaped like an Amazon package

    By Simran Kashyap
    Washington, July 27: What would you git your beloved wife on her birthday. I suppose its a most difficult task for every husband. For many, they do not even know the favourite things of their wife. But one husband has got it all right. This man's surprise to his wife on her birthday is going viral.

    Chocolate? Flowers? Diamonds?

    No, an Amazon delivery box.

    Yes, you read it right, he decided to order a cake shaped like one of her most favorite things.

    The wife clearly a shopoholic was pleasantly surprised to have a box of Amazon placed on the table, but this time it was an edible one. She took to Facebook to flaunt the beautiful cake and people are loving it.

    The chocolate cake was created by Sweet Dreams Bakery in North Carolina, complete with a shipping label and packing tape. She said it cost about $50 and was delicious.

    The Facebook group Kitchen Fun With My 3 Sons shared the image on its page and received more than 26,000 likes.

    While talking to a website the wife said, "In that moment, I knew my husband Mac'gets me'."

    While some husbands may have a problem with wive's addiction to online shopping, Mac found the perfect humour in it and decided to make her birthday special.

    While people did not just appreciate the husband for his unique idea, others praised the cake makers for creating such beautiful detailing on the cake.

    Well, you could also use this idea and surprise your beloved. Isn't it a great one?

    Story first published: Saturday, July 27, 2019, 5:59 [IST]
