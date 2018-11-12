  • search

Man stops girlfriend midway in marathon to propose; Twitterati disgusted

    New York, Nov 12: One of them said: "Men as usual holding women back." Others were not too happy either even though the incident gave an opportunity to celebrate human relation and love.

    Image Courtesy: @CBSEveningNews

    A man named Dennis Galvin went down on a knee to propose his long-time girlfriend Kaitlyn Curran while she was running in a marathon in New York City and after the exchange of love, the latter resumed her run and also went on to win a medal. It was a day of the double since the woman ended up with a ring besides the medal.

    However, although the people who witnessed the dramatic incident were overjoyed, not many on the social media were convinced and even slammed the man for not waiting till she ended her run.

    According to CBS News, Galvin appeared with a ring to surprise Curran who was hitting mile 16 during the marathon. The former, a firefighter, was "very nervous" before making the proposal as family and friends were also present on the spot, the report cited his cousin as saying.

    However, Curran said "yes" to her boyfriend before joining the competition back again. It was eventually a great finishing, both in the race and at the personal front for her.

    Among those tweets that didn't appreciate Galvin's act, are the following:

    Story first published: Monday, November 12, 2018, 9:58 [IST]
