Firefighter leaves own wedding midway to douse fire; bride says it’s fine

Minnesota, Sept 28: Duty comes first, even on the day of wedding! The conjugal lives of Jeremy and Krista Bourasa started earlier this month with the groom, a firefighter by profession, taking a leave on D Day to reach out a family in distress.

According to a report in KARE11, an NBC affiliate, the couple decided to have their wedding at a fire station in St. Paul Park where Jeremy works. It was Krista's idea to have the event there since their plan to hold it somewhere else did not work out.

Krista also said that they had discussed a probability of an emergency call during their wedding and she was not ready to leave her husband on the day. He could let others go, she said.

Then when the ceremony took place on September 1 and it went off well initially. It was only when the couple started clicking photos with the entire wedding party that an alarm went off. A house had caught fire a few miles away.

Jeremy was eager to leave and he looked at his wife who wanted to finish the photo shooting. But then when another urgent call came for more firefighters, Krista understood how the serious the situation was and told KARE11: "I couldn't just keep him. I looked at him and I just said, 'Go ahead and go babe, you're fine. Just go help them and come back when you can.'"

"I've got the rest of my life with him. They needed him for that moment," she said.

December Orpen, the wedding photographer who was present on the occasion, described those moments to KARE 11 as "unconditional, unselfish love, not only for each other but for both of them, for their community and for what's right."

Krista's appreciation for Jeremy's work also has a personal reason. Two years ago, her 11 and nine-year-old nephew and niece, respectively, had died in their aunt's house which caught fire.

When Jeremy returned to his wedding party, it was still not late and he danced with his new bride. Jeremy said the way Krista understood his situation earlier in the day made their bond even stronger.