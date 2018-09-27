In this Meghalaya village, people communicate not through words but…

Shillong, Sept 27: Are birds the only ones to communicate through tunes? Till now, we might have been thinking they are. But actually they are not. In a village in the north-eastern Indian state of Meghalaya, human beings communicate through singing tunes specific to each individual. The village is Kongthong and there, a mother comes up with a new tune for her child/children. An entire lot of artistes, isn't it?

As per an ANI report, using a tune to communicate with each individual is part of an age-old tradition called 'Jingrwai lawbei' - the song of the first lady of the tribe that resides here.

Also Read | New cop bends before mom to acknowledge her sacrifices; photo touches a million hearts

The people of this village have names, like the rest of us, but they are seldom called by their names as singing the tune is what dominates. In fact, many have taken a cue from melodious Bollywood songs also while creating their unique tunes. ANI quoted Pyndaplin Shabong, a mother of three as saying: "The specific tune comes out from the core of the heart of every mother. The tune compiled by a mother, may sound peculiar to others, but it actually expresses happiness and love for the child."

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Villagers in #Meghalaya's Kongthong use unique tunes, a hum to communicate or call out to each other instead of using names. Villager says, "Mothers devise unique tunes to call out their children, these tunes are used instead of names. Each tune is specific to a person." pic.twitter.com/NpsmtVDAQD — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2018