New cop bends before mom to acknowledge her sacrifices; photo touches a million hearts

By
    Bengaluru, Sept 27: When we land in our first job, it is a special moment for us in life. We celebrate the moment to make it memorable but also at the same time, we take a time out to pay gratitude to those people who helped us achieve our dream. And among them, our parents come before anybody else.

    Image Courtesy: Twitter

    Here is a photo that speaks a thousand words. A man got a job in the police in Karnataka and soon after, he rushed to his single mother to touch her feet to acknowledge her sacrifices that made his achievements possible today and seek blessings. It is too heart-touching a story and rocked the social media.

    The photo was shared by Karnataka State Reserve Police ADGP Bhaskar Rao who said the man bending on his knees to seek his mother's blessings in an open field got the job of a sub-inspector. He captioned it: "A grateful son (Police Sub-inspector) in reverence and gratitude to his Single Mother who could not attend his Passing out Parade," Rao wrote in a tweet accompanying the photo.

    The tweet was liked over 17.3k times and retweeted 3,685 times at the time of writing this article.

    Here is what the Twitterati had to say about the photo:

    Story first published: Thursday, September 27, 2018, 10:06 [IST]
