New cop bends before mom to acknowledge her sacrifices; photo touches a million hearts

Bengaluru, Sept 27: When we land in our first job, it is a special moment for us in life. We celebrate the moment to make it memorable but also at the same time, we take a time out to pay gratitude to those people who helped us achieve our dream. And among them, our parents come before anybody else.

Here is a photo that speaks a thousand words. A man got a job in the police in Karnataka and soon after, he rushed to his single mother to touch her feet to acknowledge her sacrifices that made his achievements possible today and seek blessings. It is too heart-touching a story and rocked the social media.

Also Read | She is blind but she is a professional skier and not afraid to dance either

The photo was shared by Karnataka State Reserve Police ADGP Bhaskar Rao who said the man bending on his knees to seek his mother's blessings in an open field got the job of a sub-inspector. He captioned it: "A grateful son (Police Sub-inspector) in reverence and gratitude to his Single Mother who could not attend his Passing out Parade," Rao wrote in a tweet accompanying the photo.

A grateful son(Police Sub-inspector) in Reverence and Gratitude to his Single Mother who could not attend his Passing out Parade....Karnataka pic.twitter.com/VRIKSekgxb — Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) September 23, 2018

The tweet was liked over 17.3k times and retweeted 3,685 times at the time of writing this article.

Here is what the Twitterati had to say about the photo:

Beautiful something to see on internet today. https://t.co/HkAsSihYnN — Shirin Ali (@Shirina777) September 24, 2018

I can imagine how proud and happy the mother must be feeling. https://t.co/wQOTPJKv8d — Onkar Kedia (@Onkarkedia) September 24, 2018

Heart touching movement , have no words to explain my feelings. No other one take place of mother in this universe. 🙏🙏🌹🌹 — Rajesh Tripathi🇮🇳 (@RajeshTripathi_) September 24, 2018

We all are what we are today because of our parents. And of course the blessings of our ancestors conveyed in our #samskaars.Good to acknowledge it. https://t.co/yhXZSkQkl2 — Krishna Kacker (@krishnakacker) September 25, 2018