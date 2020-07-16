Man shops online, buys private island worth Rs 47 crore

YouTube
    Dublin, July 16: Ever heard of a online shopping that costs 47 crore or buying island without setting a foot on it?

    A wealthy, unnamed European have made such a purchase relied on video footage to view the Horse Island, a 157-acre, for private use amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    "The owner fell in love with the scenery, he specifically wanted an island in the British Isles with the kind of scenery Horse Island has to offer. He hadn't visited the island prior to the purchase but had seen all the scenery and amenities via video", said the chief executive the real estate.

    COVID-19: India registers single day spike of 29,429 cases

    The island has seven houses, including a six-bedroom main home, plus a pier, helipad, gym, tennis court and a "shipwreck play house".

    It also has its own electricity, water and sewage systems. Three beaches, farming pasture and spectacular views complete the package.

    "The owner started investigating island options before the COVID-19 pandemic and sought to make a deal as quickly as possible once the crisis hit. He did not want to step in here because of virus fear", said the realtor.

    The number of COVID-19 cases in Europe crosses 13 million while the number of death tends to 6 million.

    Meanwhile, Ireland sees a number of 25,683 coronavirus cases following more than 1,000 deaths.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 16, 2020, 11:00 [IST]
