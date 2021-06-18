Man shoplifts from San Francisco drug store in broad daylight; Viral bizarre leaves netizens divided

This video of a groom chewing tobacco as he waits for his bride will leave you in splits

oi-Madhuri Adnal

San Francisco, June 18: In a shocking video, a young man wearing a black hooded jacket and face covered with a blue bandana was seen shoplifting items from a Walgreens store in San Francisco and putting them into a black garbage bag. He was later seen cycling his way out of the store while while the locals catch the act on their camera.

The entire shoplifting incident was captured by a local reporter named Lyanne Melendez which was later shared on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, Melendez wrote, "This just happened." The video garnered a lot of attention. Till now, the video has garnered 5.7 million views on the microblogging site.

Shoplifting was considered to be a serious felony earlier. However, in 2014, a city law called 'Proposition 47' triggered a debate about how serious the crime is.

Under this, stealing goods that were worth less than $950 will be considered a 'misdemeanor' rather than a felony, hence lowering the penalty.

Walgreens officials stated in May that thefts in its Frisco stores quadrupled their national average. The chain has had to shutter 17 locations where merchandise was getting lifted rather than bought.

The viral video left the internet divided about the same online. Many felt that the guy should have been punished. They also heavily criticized the law for being so lenient towards an otherwise serious crime.