Man holed up in a France museum, disturbing messages found scribbled on walls: Reports

International

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Paris, Oct 23: The police in the town of Saint-Raphael, France, have surrounded the archaeology museum where a man has reportedly been 'holed up' and his intentions seem malicious. An AFP report said that 'threatening messages in Arabic' were spotted on the walls.

Although it is unclear if the man has weapons or accomplices, reports quoting sources say that one of the messages reads: "the museum is going to become a hell".

Details awaited.

Earlier this month, four people were killed after a man armed with a knife attacked officers inside Paris police headquarters.

Since 2015, France has been repeatedly targeted by a succession of attacks blamed on jihadists which have seen both large synchronised assaults and also isolated knife attacks, claiming some 245 victims.