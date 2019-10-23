  • search
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

    Man holed up in a France museum, disturbing messages found scribbled on walls: Reports

    By Vishal S
    |

    Paris, Oct 23: The police in the town of Saint-Raphael, France, have surrounded the archaeology museum where a man has reportedly been 'holed up' and his intentions seem malicious. An AFP report said that 'threatening messages in Arabic' were spotted on the walls.

    A file photo

    Although it is unclear if the man has weapons or accomplices, reports quoting sources say that one of the messages reads: "the museum is going to become a hell".

    Details awaited.

    Earlier this month, four people were killed after a man armed with a knife attacked officers inside Paris police headquarters.

    Since 2015, France has been repeatedly targeted by a succession of attacks blamed on jihadists which have seen both large synchronised assaults and also isolated knife attacks, claiming some 245 victims.

    Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 14:48 [IST]
