Mahinda Rajapaksa sworn in as Sri Lankan Prime Minister

    Colombo, Oct 26: Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has been sworn-in as the Prime Minister before President Maithripala Sirisena. He replaced Ranil Wickremesinghe, reports Sri Lankan media.

    A private television network loyal to Mr Rajapakse televised him being sworn in as the new Prime Minister, replacing Mr Wickremesinghe.

    The unexpected announcement comes just minutes after the United People's Freedom Alliance (UPFA) decided to withdraw from the unity government.

    UPFA General Secretary Mahinda Amaraweera, speaking to Ada Derana, stated that the Speaker of Parliament has been notified of the decision in writing.

    Last week, it was reported that Mathripala Sirisena accused his senior coalition partner the UNP of not taking seriously an alleged conspiracy to assassinate him and Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, the former top defence ministry bureaucrat and brother of ex-president Mahinda Rajapaksa.

    (with PTI inputs)

