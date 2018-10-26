  • search

11th suspect package found, it was sent to Democratic lawmaker Cory Booker: FBI

By
    New York, Oct 26: Yet another suspicious package addressed to Democratic Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, and similar to crude pipe bombs sent to prominent critics of President Donald Trump, was recovered Friday in Florida, the FBI said.

    [Bomb sent to Barack Obama's office, Clinton home; CNN's NY office evacuated]

    "The #FBI has confirmed an 11th package has been recovered in Florida, similar in appearance to the others, addressed to Sen. Cory Booker," the FBI posted on Twitter.

    None of the devices have exploded. The FBI is doing a nationwide manhunt for whoever is sending the pipe bomb packages, and officials are trying to determine if the sender or senders was trying to sow fear or actually cause physical destruction.

    [Weeks before midterm polls, US launches massive probe into 'packaged bombs' case]

    Booker is a potential 2020 presidential contender. Devices have also been sent to former President Barack Obama, former Vice-President Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and CNN.

