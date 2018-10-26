Weeks before midterm polls, US launches massive probe into ‘packaged bombs’ case

Washington, Oct 26: It's less than two weeks before the US goes to the crucial midterm elections and the delivery of suspected pipe bombs to some of the most vocal critics of President Donald Trump this week has put the country in a lot of discomfort.

Authorities are investigating the episode in which former US president Barack Obama, former vice-president Joe Biden, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, billionaire George Soros and CNN were targeted, among others.

No quarter has claimed responsibility so far and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has asked the people to be vigilant. The suspicious items were believed to have been delivered through the US postal system, Reuters reported citing an anonymous federal law enforcement source. The FBI said many of the packages had the Florida office of US Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, former chair of the Democratic National Committee, as the return address on them.

Nobody was reported to be injured in the incident and officials stopped several packages carrying explosive devices before they reached their destinations. Besides the US Secret Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the FBI also have launched a massive probe into the alarming case.

On Wednesday, October 24, Trump also condemned the incidents, calling them "abhorrent" and "despicable".