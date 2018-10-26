  • search

Weeks before midterm polls, US launches massive probe into ‘packaged bombs’ case

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Washington, Oct 26: It's less than two weeks before the US goes to the crucial midterm elections and the delivery of suspected pipe bombs to some of the most vocal critics of President Donald Trump this week has put the country in a lot of discomfort.

    Authorities are investigating the episode in which former US president Barack Obama, former vice-president Joe Biden, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, billionaire George Soros and CNN were targeted, among others.

    Weeks before midterm polls, US launches massive probe into ‘packaged bombs’ case
    Federal officials are investigating an explosive package found at a U.S. Postal Service facility in Los Angeles Wednesday.PTI Photo

    No quarter has claimed responsibility so far and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has asked the people to be vigilant. The suspicious items were believed to have been delivered through the US postal system, Reuters reported citing an anonymous federal law enforcement source. The FBI said many of the packages had the Florida office of US Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, former chair of the Democratic National Committee, as the return address on them.

    Also Read | Explosives sent to Obama, Clinton: Trump calls it attack on democracy

    Nobody was reported to be injured in the incident and officials stopped several packages carrying explosive devices before they reached their destinations. Besides the US Secret Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the FBI also have launched a massive probe into the alarming case.

    On Wednesday, October 24, Trump also condemned the incidents, calling them "abhorrent" and "despicable".

    Read more about:

    usa bombs fbi donald trump

    Story first published: Friday, October 26, 2018, 12:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 26, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue