  • search

Bomb found at Barack Obama's office, home of Hillary and Bill Clinton in New York City suburb

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New York, Oct 24: A bomb was found at the home of Hillary and Bill Clinton in a New York City suburb, the Associated Press reports. A similar device was also sent to the office of former US President Barack Obama in Washington.

    Bomb found at home of Hillary and Bill Clinton in New York City suburb

    The official said the device was similar to one found at the home of billionaire philanthropist George Soros on Monday.

    It was not immediately clear where the device was found.

    An official said investigators believe the explosives to be linked. The official wasn't authorized to publicly discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity, Associated Press reported.

    The motive of the would-be bomber or bombers remained unclear, one of the officials said, adding that there had not yet been any claim of responsibility.

    Read more about:

    hillary clinton bill clinton bomb new york

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue