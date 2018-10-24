Bomb found at Barack Obama's office, home of Hillary and Bill Clinton in New York City suburb

New York, Oct 24: A bomb was found at the home of Hillary and Bill Clinton in a New York City suburb, the Associated Press reports. A similar device was also sent to the office of former US President Barack Obama in Washington.

The official said the device was similar to one found at the home of billionaire philanthropist George Soros on Monday.

It was not immediately clear where the device was found.

An official said investigators believe the explosives to be linked. The official wasn't authorized to publicly discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity, Associated Press reported.

The motive of the would-be bomber or bombers remained unclear, one of the officials said, adding that there had not yet been any claim of responsibility.