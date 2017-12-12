Magnitude 6.2 quake hits Kerman province in Iran

A Magnitude of 6.2 earthquake hits southeastern Iran in Kerman province on Tuesday.

However, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in the quake, which hit at a depth of 57 km.

Local officials had not gathered information on possible deaths or injuries from the quake, which was near the town of Hejdak, according to state TV.

Iran is prone to near-daily quakes as it sits on major fault lines.

In 2003, a 6.6-magnitude quake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

