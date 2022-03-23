YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Laboratory containing samples of radionuclides at Chernobyl nuclear power plant destroyed by Russia

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lviv, Mar 23: Russian military forces have destroyed a new laboratory at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant that among other things works to improve management of radioactive waste, the Ukrainian state agency responsible for the Chernobyl exclusion zone said Tuesday.

    Laboratory containing samples of radionuclides at Chernobyl nuclear power plant destroyed by Russia

    The Russian military seized the decommissioned plant at the beginning of the war.

    The exclusion zone is the contaminated area around the plant, site of the world's worst nuclear meltdown in 1986. The state agency said the laboratory, built at a cost of 6 million euros with support from the European Commission, opened in 2015.

    The laboratory contained "highly active samples and samples of radionuclides that are now in the hands of the enemy, which we hope will harm itself and not the civilized world," the agency said in its statement.

    Radionuclides are unstable atoms of chemical elements that release radiation.. In another worrying development, Ukraine's nuclear regulatory agency said Monday that radiation monitors around the plant had stopped working.

    More NUCLEAR PLANT News  

    Read more about:

    nuclear plant nuclear power plant russia ukraine war

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 8:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 23, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X