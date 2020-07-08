Kulbhushan Jadhav refused to file review petition, says Pakistan

New Delhi, July 08: Kulbhaushan Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, who is on a death row has refused to file a review petition for reconsideration of his sentence and conviction.

Pakistan's additional attorney general claimed that Jadhav was invited to file a petition for review but he refused and instead decided to go ahead with his pending mercy plea.

"On June 17, 2020, Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav was invited to file a petition for review and reconsideration of his sentence and conviction. Exercising his legal right, he refused to file a petition for review and reconsideration of his conviction," Pakistan Additional Attorney General said in a press conference on Wednesday.

The Pakistani Pakistan Additional Attorne General added that Kulbhushan Jadhav insisted on the mercy petition he filed on April 17, 2017.

Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017. His sentencing evoked a sharp reaction in India.