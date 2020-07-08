  • search
    Kulbhushan Jadhav refused to file review petition, says Pakistan

    New Delhi, July 08: Kulbhaushan Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, who is on a death row has refused to file a review petition for reconsideration of his sentence and conviction.

    Pakistan's additional attorney general claimed that Jadhav was invited to file a petition for review but he refused and instead decided to go ahead with his pending mercy plea.

    Kulbhaushan Jadhav
    "On June 17, 2020, Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav was invited to file a petition for review and reconsideration of his sentence and conviction. Exercising his legal right, he refused to file a petition for review and reconsideration of his conviction," Pakistan Additional Attorney General said in a press conference on Wednesday.

    The Pakistani Pakistan Additional Attorne General added that Kulbhushan Jadhav insisted on the mercy petition he filed on April 17, 2017.

    Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017. His sentencing evoked a sharp reaction in India.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 17:11 [IST]
