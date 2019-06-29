'Kithana ache he Modi': Australian PM tweets selfie with Modi

International

oi-Deepika S

Osaka, June 29: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today and shared some light moments with him. Morrison clicked a selfie with Modi and posted it on Twitter with a captain "Kithana acha he Modi!" (How good is Modi).

The two leaders are in Japan to attend the 14th edition of G-20 Summit in Osaka. Apart from participating in the summit, Morrison and Modi are busy holding a string of bilateral and multilateral meetings.

Last month, the two leaders congratulated each other on their respective election victories and pledged to work together.

PM Modi met the presidents of Indonesia and Brazil separately on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit here Saturday, and discussed ways to boost bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in trade and investment.

Later in the day, the prime minister will meet leaders of Turkey and Australia among others.

On Friday, Modi held bilateral and plurilateral meetings with many leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Russian president Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping.

On day 2, the G20 summit will focus on topics like climate change and environment.