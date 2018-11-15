  • search

Kindergarten kids sing ‘Happy Birthday’ in sign language to greet deaf school janitor

By
    Tennessee, Nov 15: A little bit of warmth moves all of us. And especially if it is from the kids, the bliss is even more.

    Here is a story of the kindergarten students of Hickerson Elementary School in Tennessee giving James Anthony, a challenged janitor they love, a pleasant surprise by learning to sing "Happy Birthday" in sign language.

    The lovely incident happened on October 23 when Anthony, who is deaf, entered the children's classroom to get stunned by the rendition of the song. Anthony turned 60 on the day and he was clearly touched.
    "His reaction was ecstatic. He cried, and of course we got emotional with him. After it was over, he said, 'This is the best birthday present you could've given me'," Allyssa Hartsfield, a kindergarten teacher told 'Good Morning America', a show on ABC News.

    Anthony has been working at Hickerson for 15 years though he has been around in the school district for nearly 30 years, another kindergarten teacher Amy Hershman said. She said the children loved Anthony so much that they learned the song in only five minutes before giving him the surprise. Anthony was so touched that he even said that he would go to Hollywood next because he is famous now, ABC News reported.

    The man was indeed famous as a video of the incident went viral on social media and received huge attention.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 15, 2018, 10:22 [IST]
