Khashoggi's chopped-off fingers presented to Saudi crown prince?

By
    Tehran, Oct 24: A hit squad which allegedly killed dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi severed his fingers when he was still alive and kept them as gory trophy, reports were cited as saying.

    It was said that the 59-year-old journalist's chopped-off fingers were flown in a bag to Riyadh on a private jet as proof that the mission was successful.

    File Photo of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi

    Khashoggi's disappearance after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on October 2, has led to an international crisis and increasing pressure on Riyadh. Reports claimed that the journalist, who was known to be a critic of the Saudi regime, was tortured and murdered by a hit squad called Firqat el-Nemr or Tiger Squad that functions under the guidance of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

    Also Read | Dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's body parts found: Report

    It is said the agents presented the fingers of Khashoggi to the young heir, the Middle East Eye reported. The publication also cited a source as saying that bin Salman had always threatened to cut off the fingers of every writer who criticised him.

    Meanwhile, on Tuesday, reports surfaced that Khashoggi's body parts were found in the garden of the Saudi consul general's house in Istanbul.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 24, 2018, 12:08 [IST]
