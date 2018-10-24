Dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s body parts found: Report

London, Oct 24: Remains of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi have been traced, Sky News reported on Tuesday, October 23. It cited two sources to say that Khashoggi, 60, had been "cut up" and his face was "disfigured".

According to one source, the veteran journalist's remains were found in the garden of the Saudi consul general's residence, located around 500 metres away from the consulate in Istanbul where the former was allegedly murdered in a gruesome manner, the Sky News report said.

The information, however, contradicted the version of the Saudi officials who said the body was rolled up in a carpet and given to a local collaborator who was asked to get rid of the proof. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who made a dramatic speech at his country's parliament over the episode, questioned the existence of such a collaborator.

The UK expressed its displeasure over the incident with Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesperson saying the reports of Khashoggi's body parts being found were "deeply disturbing".

The police in Turkey earlier expanded their search and said the body could have been disposed of in the nearby Belgrad forest.

Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi regime, was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 and was allegedly hacked to death there by Saudi agents.