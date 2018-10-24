  • search

Dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s body parts found: Report

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    London, Oct 24: Remains of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi have been traced, Sky News reported on Tuesday, October 23. It cited two sources to say that Khashoggi, 60, had been "cut up" and his face was "disfigured".

    Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi
    Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi

    According to one source, the veteran journalist's remains were found in the garden of the Saudi consul general's residence, located around 500 metres away from the consulate in Istanbul where the former was allegedly murdered in a gruesome manner, the Sky News report said.

    Also Read | This is what Turkey President Erdogan has to say about Khashoggi death

    The information, however, contradicted the version of the Saudi officials who said the body was rolled up in a carpet and given to a local collaborator who was asked to get rid of the proof. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who made a dramatic speech at his country's parliament over the episode, questioned the existence of such a collaborator.

    The UK expressed its displeasure over the incident with Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesperson saying the reports of Khashoggi's body parts being found were "deeply disturbing".

    The police in Turkey earlier expanded their search and said the body could have been disposed of in the nearby Belgrad forest.

    Also Read | G7 demands 'thorough, credible, transparent and prompt' investigation in Khashoggi's death

    Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi regime, was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 and was allegedly hacked to death there by Saudi agents.

    Read more about:

    jamal khashoggi saudi arabia journalist turkey murder

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 24, 2018, 6:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 24, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue