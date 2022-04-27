Karachi attack: Inside the mind of the woman suicide bomber who was a mother of 2

Karachi, Apr 27: Four people including three Chinese nationals were killed in a suicide attack that took place inside the premises of the Karachi University on Tuesday.

The CCTV footage showed a burqa clad woman standing at the entrance of the Karachi University's Confucius Institute as a white van approached the gate. The blast took place just as the van was about to enter the building. The lady who carried out the bombing was a highly educated lady and a mother of two.

Atleast 3 Chinese CCP Agents killed in a self-sacrifice attack by Shari Baloch who lost her family from Pak Military Genocide Ops in occupied Balochistan.#Karachi University pic.twitter.com/7jheicyJFi — NXT (@NXTBruh) April 26, 2022

Dawn News reported that the woman detonated herself just as the van entered the building. Reports said that the van was transporting lecturers including two foreign nationals who were returning after teaching at the university.

Shari Jan,your selfless act has left me speechless but I am also beaming with pride today.

Mahroch and Meer Hassan will grow into very proud humans thinking what a great woman their mother https://t.co/xOmoIiBPEf will continue to remain an important part of our lives. pic.twitter.com/Gdh2vYXw7J — Habitan Bashir Baloch (@HabitanB) April 26, 2022

The bomber was 30 year old Shari Baloch from Nizar Abad in Balochistan. She had completed her MSc in zoology and was married to a doctor. She was pursuing her MPhil and was a practising science teachers according to a statement released by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), the Afghanistan based militant organisation.

This is the beginning of the new chapter in Balochistan freedom movement with Shari Baloch sacrificing herself for the cause of her qaum leaving behind a great future and 2 small kids. This is really sad that she was pushed into taking such extreme step! https://t.co/LZ7EE2FMqZ — Alok Bhatt (@alok_bhatt) April 26, 2022

She joined the self sacrifice squad of the BLA's Majeed Brigade two years back. The BLA said that she had been offered the option to opt out of the squad because of her two young children. She however refused. The BLA has threatened to target more Chinese nationals and China's interests in Balochistan.

BLA's first female Fidayee Shari Baloch carried out an attack on the Chinese, seen in a video pic.twitter.com/ueXIz6YlHd — Veengas (@VeengasJ) April 26, 2022

During her two years, she rendered her services in various units of the Majeed Brigade. Six months back, she confirmed that she stood by her decision of carrying out a self-sacrificing attack. Following this she was actively involved in the mission.

"Baloch Liberation Army's Majeed Brigade targeted Chinese officials in an attack on Tuesday in Karachi.

Three Chinese officials Huang Guiping, Ding Mufang, and Chen Sai were killed in the attack, whereas, Wang Yuqing and their security guards were injured," a statement from BLA read.

#ShariBaloch first #Baloch woman suicide bomber was all of 30. MSc Zoology & M.Phil & a teacher. Reported to have joined the *self sacrifice* squad of Baloch Liberation Army's Majeed Brigade 2 yrs ago. Because of young kids given option to back out, she refused pic.twitter.com/Ne62LoWssF — GAURAV C SAWANT (@gauravcsawant) April 27, 2022

"Targeting director and officials of Confucius institute, the symbol of Chinese economic, cultural and political expansionism, was to give a clear message to China that its direct or indirect presence in Balochistan will not be tolerated," the BLA said.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 11:14 [IST]