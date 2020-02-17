Karachi: 6 killed, after inhaling 'lethal gas' coming out of vegetable container in Kemari area

Karachi, Feb 17: At least six people have been killed and 15 were hospitalised after inhaling lethal gas emanating from a vegetable container in Pakistan's port city Karachi. This is close to Karachi Nuclear Power Corporation.

The container was unloaded from a cargo ship in Kemari port area on Sunday night.

"The initial investigation showed that as soon as people from Jackson market opened the container fumes emanated from it and people had difficulty in breathing and lost consciousness," DIG Sharjeel Kharal told reporters.

"They were taken to a nearby private hospital where six people died while 15 are under treatment," Kharal said. He said police have sought details of the cargo ship from the port authorities and the Pakistani navy.

The administration of Ziauddin Hospital has confirmed to a Pakistan Daily that over 50 patients were brought to the hospital suffering from experiencing stomach ache and breathing problems.

It is reported that the hundreds of people have run away from the affected area after the gas leak. Meanwhile, the government is not disclosing real numbers but 6 casualties have been reported so far.