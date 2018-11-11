  • search

Journalist Jamal Khashoggi murder: Report says body dissolved in acid, poured down the drain

    Turkey, Nov 11: The killers of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi murder case, who was murdered by Saudi Arabian hitmen in Istanbul on October 2, poured his remains down the drain after dissolving him in acid, a Turkish newspaper reported Saturday.

    Samples taken from the drains at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul showed traces of acid, as per a pro-government news daily Sabah.

    Journalist Jamal Khashoggi murder: Report says body dissolved in acid, poured down the drain

    This led authorities to believe that the remains of Saudi regime critic may be been drained down.
    Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported that the Turkish police ended the search for murdered scribe's body but a criminal investigation is underway. Khashoggi's body has never been found.

    Khashoggi was last seen entering the consulate on Oct. 2 to obtain documents for his forthcoming marriage. His body has never been found.

    After repeated denials, Saudi Arabia finally admitted the 59-year-old had been murdered at the mission in a "rogue" operation.

    Khashoggi's Turkish fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, took to Twitter on Thursday, writing, "I'm unable to express my sorrow to hear about dissolving your body Jamal!"

    "They killed you and chopped up your body, depriving me and your family of conducting your funeral prayer and burying you in Madinah as wished."

    Story first published: Sunday, November 11, 2018, 11:17 [IST]
