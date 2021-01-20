Joe Biden pledges to 'repair our alliances and engage with the world once again' in his inaugural speech

Biden says it's a new day in America, Harris thanks women who came before her

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washington, Jan 20: Newly minted United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that the country has "much to repair, much to restore, much to heal, much to build, and much to gain."

"Here's my message to those beyond our borders. America has been tested, and we've come out stronger for it. We will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again," he said, vowing a change from the isolationist policies of his predecessor.

The 78-year-old veteran Democratic leader was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice John Roberts at the West Front of the Capitol - the traditional location for presidential inaugural ceremonies.

The inauguration was held under the unprecedented security umbrella of more than 25,000 National Guards, who have transformed the capital into a garrison city, mainly because of the threat of more violent protests by the supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump, who became the first president to skip his successor''s inauguration since Andrew Johnson in 1869.

Biden, who is the oldest president in American history, took the oath by placing his left hand on his 127-year-old family Bible, which was held by his wife, Jill Biden. He used the same Bible during his swearing in as vice president and seven times as senator from Delaware.

The ceremony was attended by former presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton. Former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton were also present.