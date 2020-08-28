YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigns

    By
    |

    Tokyo, Aug 28: Shinzo Abe has resigned as the Prime Minister of Japan. Earlier national broadcaster NHK had said that he would tender his resignation.

    It added that the decision was taken as he wanted to avoid causing problems to the government due to a worsening of chronic health condition.

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe set to resign: NHK
    Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

    Speculations about Abe's health and tenure had risen after he made two visits to a hospital recently. He has been battling the chronic disease ulcerative colitis for years.

    Even before recent hospital visits, there had been reports claiming that the PM was vomiting blood. There were also questions about his limited public appearances and decision to avoid holding a press conference to address criticism of his handling of the pandemic.

    "In terms of the prime minister's health, the prime minister himself has said he wishes to work hard and I see him every day and feel that there is no change in his condition," Japanese government spokesperson, Yoshihide Sugarbird had said.

    More SHINZO ABE News

    Read more about:

    shinzo abe japan

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X