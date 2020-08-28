Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigns

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Tokyo, Aug 28: Shinzo Abe has resigned as the Prime Minister of Japan. Earlier national broadcaster NHK had said that he would tender his resignation.

It added that the decision was taken as he wanted to avoid causing problems to the government due to a worsening of chronic health condition.

Speculations about Abe's health and tenure had risen after he made two visits to a hospital recently. He has been battling the chronic disease ulcerative colitis for years.

Even before recent hospital visits, there had been reports claiming that the PM was vomiting blood. There were also questions about his limited public appearances and decision to avoid holding a press conference to address criticism of his handling of the pandemic.

"In terms of the prime minister's health, the prime minister himself has said he wishes to work hard and I see him every day and feel that there is no change in his condition," Japanese government spokesperson, Yoshihide Sugarbird had said.