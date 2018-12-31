This Japanese man married a hologram and people are calling him ‘digisexual’

Tokyo, Dec 30: Akihiko Kondo is a 35-year-old man from Japan and a school administrator by profession. He recently made the headlines for a unique reason: he married a hologram giving his own idea of love the wings and has left opinions divided. In November, Kondo married cyber celebrity Hatsune Miku, a vocaloid software voicebank. Some were befuddled by Kondo's choice of a three-dimensional laser image over a human partner while others found a new trend setting in the society.

Kondo though doesn't give two hoots to what people think about him and did what made him happy. "Society pressures you to follow a certain formula for love, but it might not make you happy," Kondo told CNN, also advising people to do what works for them.

According to researchers, Kondo's action indicates at a broader technological trend and it is about digital interactions replacing face-to-face human relations globally. And as tech giants are busy developing artificial intelligence, people have started relating to their own smart devices just like humans did traditionally to fellow humans.

Miku is has basic artificial intelligence and can manage simple greetings and switch lights on and off and can also face occasional glitches. However, it has no sense of self and desires, and Kondo has no problem with it since he can control his romantic being.

"She really added colour to my life. When I talk with her I use different facial expressions and feel something. That's made a difference," Kondo was quoted as saying by a story in Pulitzer Center, Washington.

"When you look at people who've had difficult sexual experiences, they often find trouble having human partners. People wonder why they'd have sex with a robot or a love affair with a hologram because it's passive," Neil McArthur, director of the Center for Professional and Applied Ethics at the University of Manitoba, was quoted as saying by Pulitzer Center.

"But having a partner who is safe and predictable is often very helpful therapeutically."