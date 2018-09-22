Italian brand slammed for making ‘poor’s shoes’ a fashion trend

Venice, Sept 22: Worn-out jeans are in fashion for some time now but when the fashion trend-setters decide to glorify poverty to make an upmarket statement, then not all are convinced.

Something similar happened recently when social media users vented disappointment after seeing a pair of Golden Goose sneakers that were made to look as if they had a patch-up across the toe and heel. The high sneaker brand was accused of glorifying poverty.

What's more ironical is the high-end shoes cost $530 (INR 38,274) and they are made to look that they belong to the poor!

"Crumply, hold-it-all-together tape details a distressed leather sneaker in a retro low profile with a signature sidewall star and a grungy rubber cupsole," Today.com cited a description of the Superstar Taped Sneaker on Nordstrom's website.

The Twitterati expressed their disapproval of the act and one of them said: "Poverty is real."

May be for some, it's a state of mind.