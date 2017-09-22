Israeli strikes hit weapons depot by Damascus airport

Israeli jets on Friday have reportedly bombed close to the international airport in Damascus in the third attack by the Israeli military.

According to various reports, Israeli planes fired at least two missiles from outside Syrian airspace hitting either a weapons depot or a convoy.

Earlier this month, the Syrian army reported an Israeli air strike on a military site in Syria's Hama province.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors Syria's civil war, said the attack earlier this month was on a facility of the Scientific Studies and Research Centre, an agency which the United States describes as Syria's chemical weapons manufacturer.

OneIndia News