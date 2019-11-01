  • search
Trending Angela Merkel Imran Khan
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ISIS still dangerous despite Baghdadi’s death

    By
    |

    Washington, Nov 01: A top American General has said the Islamic State is still dangerous and it could attempt a retribution attack after the killing of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a US raid.

    The head of US Central Command, General Kenneth McKenzie, speaking to reporters after the Pentagon released video and photos of the US special forces raid that resulted in the death of Baghdadi, acknowledged that the terror group's leadership may be disjointed and that it could take some time for it to recuperate, but that doesn't mean it is not a threat.

    File photo of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and US Central Command, General Kenneth McKenzie
    File photo of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and US Central Command, General Kenneth McKenzie

    "ISIS is first and last an ideology so, we're under no illusions that it's going to go away just because we killed Baghdadi. It will remain, McKenzie said at a Pentagon news conference.

    Pentagon releases video of ISIS chief Baghdadi raid, warns of retaliatory attack by group

    "They will be dangerous. We suspect they will try some form of retribution attack, and we are postured and prepared for that. But we should recognise that, again, since it's an ideology, you're never going to be able to completely stamp it out, he said.

    Among the images released by the Defence Department was a black-and-white footage of US troops approaching on foot the high-walled compound in northwestern Syria where Baghdadi was holed up.

    The Pentagon also released video of airstrikes on a group of unknown fighters on the ground who opened fire on the helicopters that ferried US forces in for the assault on Baghdadi's compound in Syria's Idlib province.

    ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s top replacement killed by US troops: Trump

    Responding to a question, McKenzie said, It will take them some time to reestablish someone to lead the organisation. And during that period of time, their actions may be a little bit disjointed."

    McKenzie said that in US' definition of long-term success against ISIS and other entities like ISIS is not the complete absence of that ideology, but rather its existence at a level where local security forces, wherever in the world it exists, can deal with it.

    There is no international connective tissue. There is no ability to attack our homeland. And local forces, perhaps with training and some assistance, perhaps without those things, is going to be able to suppress those entities as they go forward, he said.

    We don't see a bloodless future because, unfortunately, this ideology is going to be out there. But we think there's a way to get to a point where it's going to be less and less effective over time, he said.

    Responding to a question on the movement of US troops in Deir ez-Zor city in Syria, he said they want to ensure that ISIS is not able to retain possession of any of the oil fields that would allow them to gain income going forward.

    ISIS chief Baghdadi Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi is dead

    We've got forces at Deir ez-Zor, that is, we have brought in some reinforcements they are. We'll await further decisions of the US government about how that plan is going to look in the long term, and I wouldn't want to get ahead of the Secretary of Defence in describing that, he said.

    But, as of right now, we have secured the oil fields at Deir ez-Zor, generally east of the Euphrates River in the vicinity of Conoco in Green Village, for those of you that follow the details on the ground, McKenzie said.

    More ISIS News

    Read more about:

    isis dangerous us troops killed abu bakr al baghdadi

    Story first published: Friday, November 1, 2019, 12:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue